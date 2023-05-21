Commerce Bank Acquires 2,970 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

