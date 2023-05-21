Commerce Bank Acquires 813 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

