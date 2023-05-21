Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

CTVA stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

