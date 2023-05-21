Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

