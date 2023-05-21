Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical Price Performance

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.