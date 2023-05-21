Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

