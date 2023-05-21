Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

