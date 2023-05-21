Commerce Bank Has $4.02 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

