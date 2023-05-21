Commerce Bank Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,514 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

