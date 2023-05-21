Commerce Bank Has $4.21 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

