Commerce Bank Has $5.08 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Shares of PANW opened at $188.66 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,572.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.