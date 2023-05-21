Commerce Bank Has $5.16 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,106.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,819.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,623.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

