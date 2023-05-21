Commerce Bank Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,886 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

