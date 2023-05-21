Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.49.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.