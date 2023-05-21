Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

