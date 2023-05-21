Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last 90 days.

