Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.
