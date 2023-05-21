Commerce Bank Purchases 399 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

