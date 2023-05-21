Commerce Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

