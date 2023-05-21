Commerce Bank Purchases 767 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.