Commerce Bank Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

