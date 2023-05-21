Commerce Bank Sells 2,515 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $115.04.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

