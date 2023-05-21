Commerce Bank Sells 407 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.24% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,034,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.