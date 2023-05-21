Commerce Bank Sells 5,878 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day moving average is $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $213.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.35.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

