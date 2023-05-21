Commerce Bank Sells 7,213 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

