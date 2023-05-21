Commerce Bank Sells 75 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $396.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.11 and a 200-day moving average of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.