Commerce Bank Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $442.74 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $446.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.03. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.