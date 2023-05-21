Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMC opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

