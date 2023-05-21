Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $15,744.96 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples acquired 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $15,744.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 819,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,819.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

