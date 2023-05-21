Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $15,744.96 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples acquired 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $15,744.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 819,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,819.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Community West Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ CWBC opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
