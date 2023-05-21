Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

