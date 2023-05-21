Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 595 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 501 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.99. The company has a market cap of £824.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 587.50 ($7.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,444.44%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 50,079 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £182,287.56 ($228,344.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 72,079 shares of company stock worth $29,124,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

