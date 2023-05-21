Contrasting 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

55.9% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $539.65 million 2.73 $151.99 million $3.40 10.09 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.19 $8.58 million $1.36 6.07

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 26.24% 12.91% 1.30% 1st Capital Bancorp 19.45% N/A N/A

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

