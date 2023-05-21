Contrasting Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.95% 7.73% 5.09% POET Technologies -2,844.28% -152.65% -126.67%

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.04 billion 4.30 $91.40 million $2.37 59.03 POET Technologies $550,000.00 325.57 -$21.04 million ($0.56) -8.00

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.09%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

