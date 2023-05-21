Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Copart by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 383,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Copart by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,080,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.