Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

USA stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.58 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 50.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

