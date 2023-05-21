Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.13. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

