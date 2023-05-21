Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

KRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of KRR opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$908.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.62.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$96.84 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.12%.

About Karora Resources

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

