CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

