Crescent Energy (CRGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

