Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.60% of Criteo worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Criteo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Criteo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,065.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,114 shares of company stock worth $3,919,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Criteo Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.