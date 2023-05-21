Critical Review: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 3 19 1 2.91 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $149.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%.

This table compares EOG Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 33.83% 30.34% 18.16% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.61 $7.76 billion $15.99 7.17 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

