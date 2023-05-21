Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 7,920 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,920 ($99.21).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.67) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($108.98) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($102.72) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($81.22), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($609,169.49). In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.70), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,287,533.15). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($81.22), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($609,169.49). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Increases Dividend

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,318 ($79.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,644.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,757.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,455.76, a P/E/G ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.64. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($73.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,488.48%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

