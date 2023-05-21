CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.92

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.92 and traded as low as C$15.51. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 59,508 shares changing hands.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.92.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
