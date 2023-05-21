Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley cut their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.