D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

DHI opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.