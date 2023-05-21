Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.26

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Danone S.A. (EPA:BNGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.26 ($57.89) and traded as high as €58.80 ($63.91). Danone shares last traded at €58.45 ($63.53), with a volume of 732,221 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Danone Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.28.

About Danone



Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

