Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.23.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.