DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $100.33 on Thursday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.