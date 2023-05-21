DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.
DaVita Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $100.33 on Thursday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.
Insider Transactions at DaVita
In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
