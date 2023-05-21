Delek US (NYSE:DK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

