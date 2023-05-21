Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 43

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.