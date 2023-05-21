Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

